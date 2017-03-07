This Friday night at 9pm EST, Ring of Honor will be presenting its 15th anniversary PPV event from Las Vegas, and you can watch it live, right here on WrestleZone!

You can order the show now via FITE TV at this link , and then watch it right here on WZ through our video player on Friday night.

The following is the updated PPV card:

Ring of Honor Championship Match:

-Adam Cole (c) vs. Christopher Daniels

-Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions The Hardys will appear

-Bully Ray and The Briscoes vs. War Machine and Davey Boy Smith, Jr.

Ring of Honor TV Title Match:

-Marty Scurll (c) vs. Lio Rush

-The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice in a Las Vegas Street Fight

-Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish to determine the #1 contender to the ROH title

Ring of Honor Six Man Tag Team Championship Match:

-The Kingdom (c’s) vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

For ticket information visit www.ROHWrestling.com.

In addition to the live stream, WZ will be providing complete, LIVE coverage of the ROH Anniversary PPV this Friday night beginning at 9pm EST!

In the video below, catch the FITE exclusive interview with Christopher Daniels as he talks about his upcoming title shot at the ROH 15th Anniversary PPV. Daniels also takes a look back on his storied career and shares some advice for up and coming wrestlers just hitting the scene: