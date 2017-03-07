News on Triple H and Finn Balor Returning to the Ring This Weekend, Balor Comments on His WWE Absence

Triple H and injured WWE star Finn Balor will be making their returns to the ring at this weekend’s WWE live events.

Both stars are scheduled for Friday’s WWE Raw live event in Buffalo, NY and Saturday’s event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Triple H and Finn Balor’s opponents for the live events have yet to be announced, but it’s worth noting Triple H will team with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens to take on Finn Balor, Sami Zayn and Chris Jericho at the March 26th WWE live event in White Plains, NY.

Balor has been out of action since injuring his shoulder in a match against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2016. Balor commented on his absence from the ring with the following Tweet: