Former WWF Star “Outlaw” Ron Bass Has Passed Away At The Age Of 68, Naomi Injury Update, Is She Going To Be Ready For WrestleMania?

“Outlaw” Ron Bass Passes Away According to PWInsider, former WWF Star Ronald Heard, or better known as “Outlaw” Ron Bass, has passed away. Bass was 68 at the time of and the cause of death was a burst appendix. Bass worked for southern territories when he first debuted in the wrestling business in the 1970’s. He then debuted for WWF in 1987 and his first major angle came against the Junkyard Dog. Leaving WWF in the early 1990’s, Bass would then be one of the plaintiffs named in the class action suit against WWE in 2016 for concussions and brain injuries. Naomi Injury Update Naomi gave an update on her injury. She said that she is in rehab and there is still a chance that she will be at WrestleMania 33. You can see the response she gave to Justin LaBar below: Yes doing a lot better but I’m still going to rehab weekly knee still isn’t at but I still have time to try & make mania I’m not giving up https://t.co/uCqd7Yxu8K — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) March 8, 2017