Mojo Rawley Enters Battle Royal

Mojo Rawley announced on Smackdown Live that he will be participating in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He is the first Smackdown Live member to do so.

John Cena and Nikki Bella Team Up

On Smackdown Live, John Cena and Nikki Bella teamed up for the first time to take on James Ellsworth and Carmella. Cena and Bella picked up the victory and were then attacked by The Miz and Maryse. You can watch a video of the exchange below: