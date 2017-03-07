AJ Styles Confronts Shane McMahon After Smackdown (Photo), Another WrestleMania 33 Title Match in the Works, Aries Talks Neville (Videos)

AJ Styles Confronts Shane McMahon After Smackdown
As seen in the photo below, AJ Styles confronted Shane McMahon in his private box after WWE Smackdown went off the air tonight. Footage of the confrontation will be shown on WWE Talking Smack, and we will post more when it becomes available:
Another WrestleMania 33 Title Match in the Works
As seen on WWE Smackdown tonight, Baron Corbin sneak attacked Dean Ambrose, and a gimmick match between the two is rumored for WrestleMania 33. You can check out footage of Corbin’s attack below:
Aries Talks Neville
Below is footage of Austin Aries addressing Neville on WWE 205 Live tonight. Aries says he attacked Neville last week to make a statement, and that Neville used to be the King of the cruiserweights until Aries arrived. You can watch more below:
