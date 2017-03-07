Another Name Added to Andre the Giant Battle Royal, Austin Aries Makes WWE 205 Live In-Ring Debut (Video), American Alpha in Dark Match

American Alpha in Dark Match

Prior to tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha teamed with Rhyno and Heath Slater to defeat The Ascension, Tyler Breeze and Fandango in the dark match.

Another Name Added to Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Apollo Crews has been added to the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33. Previously announced for the match is Mojo Rawley.

Austin Aries Makes WWE 205 Live In-Ring Debut

Austin Aries took on Tony Nese in a singles match on tonight’s WWE 205 Live and below is highlight footage: