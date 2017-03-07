WATCH: AJ Styles Goes Off on Shane McMahon Following WWE Smackdown, WWE Producers Get Involved

Nick Paglino
aj styles

(Photo Credit: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

As noted, AJ Styles confronted Shane McMahon after WWE Smackdown Live went off the air tonight, and you can check out footage of the confrontation below.

Styles confronted Shane in the production area after losing tonight’s main event, and went off on how he deserves to be in the WrestleMania main event challenging for the WWE Title.

WWE Producers Brian “Road Dogg” James and Michael Hayes eventually got involved to try and break things up, and Styles was eventually escorted out of the production area:

AJ StylesShane McMahonWrestleMania 33WWEWWE Smackdown
