Slow Motion Video of Orton vs AJ Styles, WWE Updates Dean Ambrose’s Condition, Mickie James Puts Women’s Roster on Notice (Video)

Update on Dean Ambrose’s Condition
WWE.com has posted the following story line update on Dean Ambrose following Baron Corbin’s attack tonight on WWE Smackdown Live:
Slow Motion Video of Orton vs Styles
WWE has released the following slow motion footage of AJ Styles vs Randy Orton on WWE Smackdown Live tonight:
Mickie James Puts Smackdown Women’s Roster on Notice
WWE has also released the following Smackdown Fallout video featuring Mickie James putting the Smackdown Women’s division on notice:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?