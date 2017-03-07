Slow Motion Video of Orton vs AJ Styles, WWE Updates Dean Ambrose’s Condition, Mickie James Puts Women’s Roster on Notice (Video)

Update on Dean Ambrose’s Condition

WWE.com has posted the following story line update on Dean Ambrose following Baron Corbin’s attack tonight on WWE Smackdown Live:

INDIANAPOLIS – Following an attack by Baron Corbin during tonight’s SmackDown LIVE, Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose was taken to a local medical facility with bruised and potentially broken ribs.UPDATE (10:15 p.m. ET): While en route to the medical facility, Ambrose reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and started heading back to the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on foot. Stay with WWE.com for more on this developing story. In a brutal backstage assault, Corbin attacked the champion with a steel pipe and crushed him under a forklift. Ambrose reportedly had difficulty breathing, and rumors indicate that he was coughing up blood.

Slow Motion Video of Orton vs Styles

WWE has released the following slow motion footage of AJ Styles vs Randy Orton on WWE Smackdown Live tonight:

Mickie James Puts Smackdown Women’s Roster on Notice

WWE has also released the following Smackdown Fallout video featuring Mickie James putting the Smackdown Women’s division on notice: