Neville – WrestleMania News

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville indicated on WWE 205 Live tonight that a #1 contender’s match might take place next week. It’s been rumored for a couple weeks now that Neville vs Austin Aries for the Title will take place at WrestleMania 33.

WWE 205 Live Highlights

Below are video highlights from tonight’s WWE 205 Live, including footage of Austin Aries officially joining 205 Live and the WWE Cruiserweight division: