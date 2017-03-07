Daniel Bryan Discusses AJ Styles Confronting Shane

As noted, AJ Styles confronted Shane McMahon in the production area after his main event match on WWE Smackdown Live tonight.

During WWE Talking Smack, Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan addressed Styles confronting Shane, and you can check that out in the video below. Bryan notes that sometimes when things don’t go well for a certain talent, the talent will blame management. Bryan also said he was surprised that Styles was taking it out on Shane, because he felt all along that it was Randy Orton who deserved the title shot, and Shane was the advocate of AJ Styles in the WrestleMania main event:

The Miz Picks Apart John Cena on Talking Smack

Also on WWE Talking Smack tonight, The Miz goes on a tirade about the hypocrisy of John Cena, and you can check it out in the video below:

Austin Aries’ In-Ring Debut

Below is footage of Austin Aries’ in-ring debut on WWE 205 Live tonight: