Sami Zayn Opens Up About Veteran Superstars Taking WrestleMania Spots From Younger Superstars

Sami Zayn recently took part in a media conference call with The Sun. You can find some of highlights from Sami's call transcribed below. On veteran stars Goldberg and Brock Lesnar taking spots over younger talent at the top of the card: Selfishly, of course part of me thinks, 'Hey, get the hell out of here, this is our show, we work here every week'. It would be stupid to ignore that. I can say a lot about Kevin Owens, but I've also seen him busting his ass for the last eight months as Universal Champion, doing street fights on live events, going through tables every night, getting beaten up. So personal feelings aside you think, 'Man that guy works hard all year he deserves to be rewarded when the time is right'. But at the same time, Brock Lesnar or Bill Goldberg coming in… the fans like it, it's good for business, and if it's good for business, it's good for me in a roundabout way. Do I wish I was main eventing WrestleMania and not Bill Goldberg? Yes, absolutely. But you know, might it be better in some way to bring these guys in to help business. If it's helping business, it's helping me. On veteran stars working with younger talents: The thing I'd like to see is more of these past generation talents with the current roster. For me it's really cool to see a guy like Chis Jericho for example, who's come back for this past year or two, and he's mixed it up with all of us. I want to see a guy from a past generation. How's he going to fare against out generation? That's what's cool and interesting for me to see. That's what made The Rock versus Hulk Hogan so interesting. Obviously, they're two of the biggest icons in the history of our industry, but still, it was a generational clash – a clash of the past versus the present and the future. I guess it's cool to see these two mammoths in Brock Lesnar and Goldberg go at it, but I'd rather see Brock and Kevin Owens, and Goldberg and me – or Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns. As a fan, I want to see the last generation mix it up with this generation.