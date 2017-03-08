This Week’s Guest For ESPN’s Off The Top Rope, Mick Foley Remembers His Time With Wrestler Tom Jones

This Week’s Guest For ESPN’s Off The Top Rope

This week’s guest for ESPN’s Off The Top Rope segment with Jonathan Coachman will be current WWE Superstar and the first entrant in this year’s Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Mojo Rawley.

The two are expected to chat WrestleMania, his time in the NFL and friendship with New England Patriot’s Rob Gronkowski among other things.

Mick Foley Remembers His Time With Wrestler Tom Jones

WWE Hall of Famer and RAW GM Mick Foley has posted the following to his official Facebook page remembering wrestler Tom Jones who recently passed away:



