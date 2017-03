Will A Huge Snow Storm Ruin The Bella Twins’ Weekend?

The Bella Twins have added the above video to their official YouTube page with the following description:

The Bella Twins and company head to Lake Tahoe for a fun weekend in the snow but could a major storm ruin their time?

Related: Inside John Cena & Nikki Bella’s Master Bedroom (Video)

Cesaro Included In Upcoming Tapout Campaign

WWE Superstar Cesaro has shared the following tweet and photos revealing he will be included in the upcoming Tapout 2017 campaign: