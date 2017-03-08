Shinsuke Nakamura Returning To NXT Tonight

WWE.com has posted the following previewing Shinsuke Nakamura’s return to NXT tonight:

Shinsuke Nakamura not only lost his NXT Championship to Bobby Roode at TakeOver: San Antonio Jan. 28, but he also suffered a knee injury that forced him out of action for weeks. The King of Strong Style has since been on the sidelines, watching as Roode has proclaimed NXT to be under his gloriousness. After weeks of updates and hearing about Nakamura training for a return, the NXT Universe finally gets to see the man himself in action, when he has his first match in more than a month tonight on NXT. Don’t miss Nakamura’s return to the ring, tonight at 8/7C, on the award-winning WWE Network

Eric Bischoff Dropping Podcast Early Today At Noon CST

Former WCW President and RAW GM Eric Bischoff posted the following tweet just now announcing that he’ll be dropping the latest episode of his podcast, Bischoff on Wrestling, EARLY today at Noon CST:

Dropping a special ep of #BischoffOnWrestling iTunes with guest and #WWE inductee @teddyplayalong today at 1pm Eastern, 12pm Central!!!! pic.twitter.com/EroGq4FsPS — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 8, 2017

Today’s episode features soon to be WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long as well as Eric weighing in on:

Rick Rude being announced as the latest member of the WWE Hall of Fame

The full story behind Rick Rude’s infamous leap from WWE to WCW during the Monday Night War

Goldberg as the new WWE Universal Champion

Undertaker’s return to WWE and the reaction to his upcoming WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns

The Hardys recent Ring of Honor tag team title win and WWE return rumors

More…

