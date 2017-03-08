Daniel Bryan Teases In-Ring Return On Talking Smack?, Brie’s Last Travel Day Before The Baby Comes (Video)

Daniel Bryan Teases In-Ring Return On Talking Smack?

On last night’s episode of Talking Smack Daniel Bryan made an off-hand comment about returning to the ring in “about a year and a half.”

PWInsider.com is noting that that is when Bryan’s WWE deal is set to expire.

Brie’s Last Travel Day Before The Baby Comes

The Bella Twins have uploaded the below video to their official Facebook page with the following description:

Nikki and Brie end their trip in Lake Tahoe with a huge snow storm, and try to get home to see their men!

