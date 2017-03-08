Matches Taped for Tonight’s WWE NXT In addition to Shinsuke Nakamura returning to face TJ Perkins, the following matches have been taped for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT: -Ember Moon vs. Billie Kay

-Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. HoHo Lun

-Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young

-Loser Leaves NXT: Elias Samson vs. Kassius Ohno

-The Ealy Twins vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain News on WWE UK Stars During WrestleMania Weekend WWN Live has issued the following: You’ve been asking about the streaming status of the events on Wrestlemania weekend and we have the answers in this WWN Alerts plus match and talent announcements. Let’s get to it…. March 7th: We are very pleased to announced that PROGRESS on March 31st at noon EST. from Orlando, FL will be broadcast at WWNLive.com on live iPPV. There are live and live & VOD options available. This is the hottest ticket of the WWNLive Experience. Be a part of it live by getting tickets at TicketFly.com. Already confirmed are: -PROGRESS World Champion Pete Dunne -PROGRESS Tag Team Champions Trent Seven & Tyler Bate -PROGRESS Atlas Champion Matt Riddle -EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. -Mark Andrews -Shane Strickland -Sami Callihan -Plus many others to be announced!!! March 7th: SHIMMER 91 on April 1st at noon EST. from Orlando, FL will also be broadcast at WWNLive.com with a live & VOD option. You can get tickets now at TicketFly.com to be there in person. Already signed are: SHIMMER Championship Match Mercedes Martinez with Nicole Savoy defend vs. Candice LeRae SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match Vanessa Kraven & Tessa Blanchard defend vs. Mia Yim & Kay Lee Ray Also announced thus far: – Cherry Bomb – Jessicka Havok – Dulce Garcia – Leva Bates – Shayna Baszler with Nicole Savoy – Santana Garrett – Kellyanne – Veda Scott – Britt Baker -Plus more to be added!!! March 7th: EVOLVE 80 on March 30th, EVOLVE 81 on March 31st, WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising 2017 on April 1st, ACW on April 2nd and FIP on April 2nd can all be seen at FloSlam.tv live! Look at the end of this email for the current EVOLVE and Supershow lineups. The price for all that, plus much more including an extensive VOD library, is $20 per month or $150 for the entire year! If you’ve been thinking about giving FloSlam a try, now is the time! March 7th: Hold on, you get even more on FloSlam. Game Changer Wrestling “Joey Janela’s Spring Break” (tickets) on March 30th at midnight EST, Kaiju Big Battel (tickets) on March 31st at midnight EST and Beyond Wrestling (tickets) on April 1st at midnight EST will also be on FloSlam.tv as part of your subscription. What are you waiting for? Sign up for FloSlam.tv now for all this action! March 7th: CHIKARA will be for the live only crowd. You must be there in person to witness CHIKARA on March 31st at 8pm and April 1st at 4pm. Tickets are available here. CHIKARA just announced this match for the March 31st #TurnLeft event: March 7th: The craziest match in FIP history has been signed for the FIP event that is part of The Hardy #BrokenTailgate Party on April 2nd. This is going to be the only tailgate party you need. It’s only 1 1/2 miles from Wrestlemania with plenty of local transportation. Go here for all the info. Uncle John’s Friends of Sami Callihan, AR Fox, Dave Crist & Darby Allin have been in two wild tag team bouts on the first two FIP events this year. Sammy Guevara is focused on getting revenge on them. He has assembled a “dream team” for an eight man tag team match on April 2nd. However, Darby Allin has been missing since the last EVOLVE event so right now Uncle John’s Friends is short a member. This match will start at 2pm on April 2nd and there are no rules in FIP. Check it out: Eight Man Tag Team War Sammy Guevara, ACH, Keith Lee & Michael Elgin vs. Sami Callihan, AR Fox, Dave Crist & ??? with Priscilla Kelly March 7th: FIP Florida Heritage Champion Martin Stone vs. Jon Davis has been an intense feud in the new FIP. The final match will take place on April 2nd. It will be Stone vs. Davis in the final showdown with the FIP Florida Heritage Title on the line! You get to see both the FIP and ACW with your #BrokenTailgate ticket that also includes a BBQ meal and much more! March 7th: The road to the WWNLive Exprience continues with SHINE, ACW and Style Battle this weekend! All the events are in Ybor City, FL. You can get tickets now at www.TicketFly.com or watch at www.FloSlam.tv from wherever you want! Go to the WWNLive.com Events section for all the show info. EVOLVE 80 – Thursday, March 30th – 8pm – Tix & Info At www.MoreThanMania.com EVOLVE Championship Match Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. ACH EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. Michael Elgin & Donovan Dijak EVOLVE 79 Grudge Rematch Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway Keith Lee Trial Series Match #3 Ricochet vs. Keith Lee Plus more to be signed with: -Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers -Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway -Jason Kincaid -Jaka -Chris Dickinson -Austin Theory -Plus others to be signed!!! EVOLVE 81 – Friday, March 31st – 4pm – Tix & Info At www.MoreThanMania.com Non-Title Match EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Michael Elgin Special Challenge Match EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. Matt Riddle Keith Lee Trial Series Match #4 Donovan Dijak vs. Keith Lee Special Attraction Match Drew Galloway vs. ACH Plus more to be signed with: -Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway -Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers -Chris Dickinson -Jaka Jason Kincaid -Austin Theory -Plus others to be signed!!! WWN Supershow – Saturday, April 1st – 8pm – Tix & Info At www.MoreThanMania.com Battle Of Champions Elimination Match To Determine 1st WWN Champion former EVOLVE Champion & 2-time EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Drew Galloway vs. 2-time and current EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. current EVOLVE Tag Team & FIP World Heavyweight Champion Fred Yehi vs. Style Battle Champion Matt Riddle vs. ACW Representative TBA vs. FIP Representative TBA The Winner Of Zack Sabre Jr. vs ACH At EVOLVE 80 Will Defend The EVOLVE Title!!! EVOLVE vs. PROGRESS Matches To Be Announced!!! SHINE Title Match To Be Announced!!! Plus More To Be Signed With: -Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers -Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway -Keith Lee -Chris Dickinson -Jaka -Jason Kincaid -Austin Theory -Plus many others to be announced!!! Goldberg Comments on WrestleMania 33 Goldberg posted the following on Instagram regarding his WWE Universal Title defense against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33: Road to #WrestleMania ….. #whosnext #brocksnext @wwe 3 hard weeks of training left! A post shared by GOLDBERG (@goldberg95) on Mar 7, 2017 at 11:26am PST