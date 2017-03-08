Becky Lynch Says She Had “No Natural Talent Whatsoever” When She Began in Wrestling WWE Smackdown Live star Becky Lynch recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast, filmed for the ‘Smashing Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE’ Channel 4 documentary in the UK. During the interview, which you can watch an exclusive clip of below, Lynch talks to the show host about her goals in the wrestling business, her rocky road into the world of wrestling, her trainer Finn Bálor and how she had ’no talent whatsoever’ when starting out. On beginning her wrestling career: “I just took my first bump, and I just loved it. I just loved wrestling. It got me. There was nothing that got me more focused, or put me on the straight and narrow, and really got my head in the zone, and had me wanting to train and eat well and just do better in every aspect in my life.” You can watch ’Smashing Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE’ at this link. (Viewers outside the U.K. can only watch on *desktop*) Cesaro Tells Embarrassing Story to Seth Rollins Below is a clip from the latest episode of WWE “Ride Along”, during which Cesaro shares an embarrassing story with Seth Rollins: