Wes Brisco Says Aces & Eights Was Supposed to Have a Different Leader, Talks Chaos Behind The Group, Loving The Story, Wrestling Kurt Angle

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling is joined for episode #248 by former Aces and Eights member, Wes Brisco. The wrestling fan is no stranger to the last name Brisco as Wes carries on the legacy of both his father, Gerry Brisco and his Uncle, Jack Brisco. With his years training under the watchful eye of his father and with stops in WWE developmental as well as many great independent organizations, Wes has battled some of the biggest names that are currently performing throughout the business. He also was one of the main players in the much talked about and highly controversial TNA Impact faction Aces and Eights.
Looking back fondly on the Aces and Eights faction:
Originally having an nWo flavor to it with the fan reaction:
Was Bully Ray always slated to be the leader of Aces and Eights:
Did he feel Bully was the right choice to lead the group:
His friendship with Garrett Bischoff coming off so well on TV:
The benchmark moment for Aces and Eights as a group:
Kurt Angle playing such a big part in his career and TNA picking him for a storyline with Kurt:
