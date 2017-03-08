Eric Bischoff Calls WWE’s Decision To Put Goldberg Over Kevin Owens “Masterful”; Talks IWC’s Reaction



On the negative reaction from some internet wrestling fans to Goldberg's quick victory over Kevin Owens at Fastlane: EB: You know, I get it. To be honest. I understand that within the internet wrestling community there is this perceived knowledge of what happens when you put people over in a certain way. Or you "bury" people in a certain way. They think they have a basic understanding or a complex understanding in many cases of what really works. But guess what? Kevin Owens is a great talent. End of conversation. When you take a great talent like Kevin Owens. Who has had a phenomenal story, by the way. A tremendous amount of television time. Creative resources. Other talent putting him over. The Rock put him over for crying out loud! Not in a match, but still, look at all of the resources that have gone in to building up Kevin Owens. If anybody thinks that one moment on that one PPV is the end of his career it's just a reflection of what they don't know about the entertainment business or the wrestling business. WWE will be able to resurrect Kevin Owens based in no small part on the reaction of the broken internet wrestling community because they WANT him! That's the key. The audience wants him to succeed. In that regard I think the WWE's decision was masterful. It may be a little bit aggressive but guess what? Everybody is talking about how much they DESPISE the way Kevin Owens was treated. Guess what happens the next time Kevin Owens starts to make his way up the ladder creatively speaking? He's going to have a whole bunch of people rallying around him. Take a chill pill. Watch it. Enjoy it. Enjoy the journey and stop analyzing this stuff. It's nuts.

