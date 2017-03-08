Several matches have been announced for the first post-WrestleMania 33 live event taking place on April 14th at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.
While cards are always subject to change, the advertised matches below might give us an indication as to what post-WrestleMania 33 feuds WWE has planned:
-Finn Balor vs. Rusev
Read Also: Who Is The New Number One Contender For The WWE Championship At WrestleMania 33?
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?