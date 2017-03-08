Several matches have been announced for the first post-WrestleMania 33 live event taking place on April 14th at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

While cards are always subject to change, the advertised matches below might give us an indication as to what post-WrestleMania 33 feuds WWE has planned:

-Finn Balor vs. Rusev

-Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn

-Big Show vs. Jinder Mahal

-Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

-Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

-Rich Swann vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville

-Sasha Banks & RAW Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Charlotte

-The New Day vs. Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

