TJ Perkins Talks Facing Shinsuke Nakamura Tonight (Video), WWE Celebrates Womens Day with Lita vs Trish Video, WWE Artist at AXXESS

WWE Artist at AXXESS

WWE artist Rob Schamberger has announced that he will be set up inside WrestleMania 33 Axxess this year instead of live painting outside of the WrestleMania Superstore. In addition to dozens of signed and unsigned prints available, Schamberger will be selling an exclusive Four Horsewomen print signed by Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Raw Women’s Champion Bayley. Fans will also be able to purchase a signed copy of BOOM! Studios’ “WrestleMania Special” comic book, featuring cover art by Rob. He will also be painting a piece on Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, which will be filmed for WWE’s “Canvas 2 Canvas” YouTube series. Below is Rob’s Axxess schedule for this year:

-6-10 p.m. Thursday, March 30

-5-9 p.m. Friday, March 31

-8 a.m.-12 p.m.; 1-5 p.m.; and 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 1

-8 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday, April 2

TJ Perkins Talks Facing Shinsuke Nakamura Tonight

WWE has released the following video, featuring TJ Perkins backstage at Full Sail University discussing his match against Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE NXT tonight:

WWE Celebrates Womens Day with Lita vs Trish Video

To celebrate International Womens Day, WWE has released the following video of Lita and Trish Stratus main eventing WWE Raw: