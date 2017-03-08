According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live, featuring AJ Styles vs Randy Orton to see who will face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33, averaged 2.738 million viewers. This week’s number is up from last week’s 2.566 million viewership average.

This week’s WWE Smackdown ranked #5 in viewership on cable for the night, behind Fixer Upper, The O’Reilly Factor, Tucker Carlson and The Five.

WWE Raw once again won the weekly WWE brand split war, as Raw averaged 3.216 million viewers for a show featuring WWE Fastlane fallout and Goldberg as Universal Champion.