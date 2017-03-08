PHOTO: AJ Styles and Kevin Owens Positioned in the Back of New WrestleMania 33 Promo Poster

Nick Paglino

wrestlemania 33

WWE has released a new promo poster for WrestleMania 33, and you can check it out below.

As you might recall, AJ Styles was upset with WWE placing him near the back of this year’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV poster, a grievance which Styles aired on WWE TV several times.

Read Also: AJ Styles on Whether or Not He Was Actually Upset with the Royal Rumble Poster

Also near the back is Kevin Owens, who lost his WWE Universal Title to Goldberg at WWE Fastlane. Goldberg, his WrestleMania opponent Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker are front and center on the poster. Triple H and Shane McMahon are also pictured, and neither are active, full-time wrestlers:

Latest promo poster for #wrestlemania33! Guess who’s in the back? Photo credit: WWE

A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on

AJ StylesKevin OwensWrestleMania 33WWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"