PHOTO: AJ Styles and Kevin Owens Positioned in the Back of New WrestleMania 33 Promo Poster

WWE has released a new promo poster for WrestleMania 33, and you can check it out below.

As you might recall, AJ Styles was upset with WWE placing him near the back of this year’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV poster, a grievance which Styles aired on WWE TV several times.

Also near the back is Kevin Owens, who lost his WWE Universal Title to Goldberg at WWE Fastlane. Goldberg, his WrestleMania opponent Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker are front and center on the poster. Triple H and Shane McMahon are also pictured, and neither are active, full-time wrestlers: