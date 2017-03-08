WWE Smackdown Live Social Media Rankings, Mike Tyson Knocks Out Shawn Michaels At Wrestlemania (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

Source: NielsenSocial.com

This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live saw the show bring in 87,000 total uniques and 170,000 total interactions, which is an increase from 84,000 uniques last week, but down from the 206,000 total interactions last week.

Smackdown saw 75,000 uniques and 117,000 interactions on Facebook, which is up from 65,000 uniques and 107,000 interactions. Additionally, Smackdown had 12,000 uniques and 53,000 interactions on Twitter, which is down from 19,000 uniques and 89,000 interactions. Overall, Smackdown was the second overall ranked show last night in the series and specials category.

Related: WWE Smackdown Live Viewership Rises with #1 Contenders Main Event, Which Show Won This Week’s WWE Brand Split War?

Wrestlemania Rewind

The following video features highlights from Wrestlemania XIV when Mike Tyson knocked out Shawn Michaels at the conclusion of his match against Stone Cold Steve Austin: