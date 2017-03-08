Kurt Angle Comments On His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Maria Menounos Gets The Pin At WrestleMania XXVIII (Video)

As noted, Kurt Angle recently took part in a Reddit AMA session, fielding a number of questions from fans about his career, beating addiction and more. Kurt also commented on his relationship with Vince McMahon when he worked for WWE and today with his Hall of Fame induction coming up: Kurt Angle comments on his relationship with Vince McMahon: I love Vince. It was great to see him last week. I finally got to see him after eleven years. It was like we picked up right where we left off before the horrible meeting I had with him back in 2006. Vince was always great to me. He treated me very well. He went above and beyond for me in many ways. He tried to help me in so many ways. He even tried to check me into rehab when I quit in 2006. Talking to Vince again, I just had to tell him why I was so angry, why I was lashing out at him and the company back then. It was just, when you’re knee deep in addiction, you always blame others for everything that’s going on. So I apologized to him and he didn’t even let me finish apologizing. He just hugged me. Vince is a really loving individual. He always will be. There are a lot of things. I believe he needs to have filters around his life. He’s not gullible because he’s very intelligent, very smart. But, he also likes to please people and make them feel special. You don’t want people to take advantage of him around him all the time because they can take his, like I said he’s not gullible and he’s not dumb, he just, once he’s emotionally invested in you, he’s such a good guy. I really believe he needs people around him to filter out the people that have bad intentions because Vince is a good guy. He’ll try to make you happy and give you what you want. He’s not one of those people that play hardball. He just is a guy that will talk at your level, even though he’s more sophisticated, smarter and more intelligent. He doesn’t talk to people like he is above them. He talks at their level. That is why he is always able to communicate with anybody. Related: Wes Brisco Says Aces & Eights Was Supposed to Have a Different Leader, Talks Chaos Behind The Group, Loving The Story, Wrestling Kurt Angle Wrestlemania Rewind The following video features media personality Maria Menounos getting the pin on Beth Pheonix in her tag team match at Wrestlemania XXVIII. Menounos teamed with Kelly Kelly and beat the team of Phoenix and Eve Torres: