Bobby Roode Comments On Potential NXT Title Challengers, MCW Winter Blast Preview (Audio)

Glorious Interview Bobby Roode recently spoke with Planeta Wrestling, and one of the questions asked was about his potential challengers to the title in NXT. The host asked if Roode thought Kassius ohno was next in line after Shinsuke Nakamura, and Roode said: “Well, we’ll see what happens, I mean, I don’t know; there are those guys and everybody gets an opportunity, we’ll see what happens. Like I said earlier, there’s a lot of guys, there’s alot of talent out there, there’s a lot of guys that are scratching and clawing, and trying to get noticed and to get into the main event. I don’t know Kassius Ohno, but he’s a guy that came back to the company and has one goal in mind and that’s to be the World Champion. He never got a chance to do that with NXT before so I’m sure he’s going to be gunning for me. Guys like Roderick Strong, Aleister Black, Hideo Itami, who knows? Tye Dillinger is still there. I think he has unfinished business with me as well. There’s a lot of guys that can step up and go with me, and challenge me at any time so I can’t really narrow it down to one particular guy.” Listen to the full interview on the Planeta Wrestling YouTube channel here. Related: Bobby Roode on His Dream WrestleMania Opponent, Which WWE Main Roster Brand He Would Prefer to Debut on and More Winter Blast The following player features ‘The Xperience’ podcast show previewing this weekend’s MCW Winter Blast featuring Ryback on this weekend’s card. The show synopsis is below: X75 Productions presents “The Xperience” the official podcast of MCW Pro Wrestling with host Michael Lindenbaum. (@TheLindenbaum75) Episode #61 featuring the preshow for MCW Pro Wrestling’s Winter Blast which will be taking place Saturday March 11th, 2017 in Hollywood, MD. Michael is joined by his team of experts Mansa Herndon, Shin-Blade, and MCW Pro Wrestling General Manager Phil Stamper as they preview Winter Blast. Opening Music: “Death Is Not For Everyone” by Crimson Orchid Sponsored by: Awesome Con (www.awesome-con.com) Details On MCW “Winter Blast” This Saturday Featuring Appearances By Ryback And Melina