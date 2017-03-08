Asuka’s NXT Takeover: Orlando Challenger Confirmed, Roderick Strong Feels SAnitY’s Wrath, More NXT Highlights (Videos)

NXT Takeover

WWE has confirmed Ember Moon will challenge NXT Women’s Champion Asuka for the title at NXT Takeover: Orlando.

NXT Takeover: Orlando takes place on Saturday, April 1st at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Wrestlemania 33 weekend.

NXT Highlights

The following videos feature highlights from this week’s episode of NXT, featuring SAnitY’s attack on Roderick Strong, Shinsuke Nakamura’s NXT in-ring return against TJ Perkins, and more: