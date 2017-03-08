Davey Richards & Angelina Love Talk Working Together, Return To Impact, NXT Takeover Themes Revealed, Ealy Brothers Challenge Authors Of Pain

The Return

The above video features an interview from Qwality TV with Impact Wrestling stars and real life couple Davey Richards and Angelina Love.

Davey and Angelina talk about working together, their relationship outside out of the ring, Davey’s return from an ACL injury and much more.

NXT Loud

The following themes were confirmed as themes for NXT Takeover Orlando:

Motionless In White – “Loud”

Baroness – “Shock Me”

Crown The Empire – “Are You Coming With Me?”

I Prevail – “Come & Get It”

NXT

The following video features the Ealy Brothers challenging the Authors of Pain to a match next week after they were attacked by the NXT Tag Team Champions: