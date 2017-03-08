John Cena Lights Up Broadway for Kids’ Choice Awards (Photo), Takeover Title Match to Be Determined Next Week, Ember Moon Stat

NXT Takeover Title Match to Be Determined Next Week

Next week’s WWE NXT episode will feature Kassius Ohno challenging NXT Champion Bobby Roode for the title. NXT GM William Regal announced the winner of next week’s match will go on to defend against Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT Takeover Orlando.

Ember Moon Stat

Following her win over Billie Kay on WWE NXT tonight, Ember Moon remains undefeated in NXT singles competition. Moon will challenge Asuka for the NXT Women’s Title at NXT Takeover Orlando.

John Cena Lights Up Broadway for Kids’ Choice Awards

As seen in the photo below, John Cena overtook the Viacom building on Broadway in Times Square, New York City, prior to hosting Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday night: