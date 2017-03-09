“New Era of Impact Wrestling” Starts Tonight with Six New Talents Debuting Including Alberto de Patron, The Hardys Facing Top ROH Tag Team

The Hardys Facing Top ROH Tag Team

Ring of Honor has announced The Hardys will face The Briscoes at the ROH TV tapings on Saturday in Las Vegas, the night after the ROH 15th Anniversary PPV.

“New Era of Impact Wrestling” Starts Tonight

Impact Wrestling has released the trailer below hyping the “New Era of Impact Wrestling” beginning with tonight’s episode, featuring the debuts of Alberto de Patron, Rachael Ellering, Reno Scum, Garza, Jr and Laredo Kid.

Additionally, the following has been taped for tonight’s Impact Wrestling:

-TNA champion Lashley in action.

-The debut of Alberto de Patron.

-The debuting Reno Scum vs. DCC’s Bram and Kingston.

-Braxton Sutter vs. Marsche Rockett vs. DJ Z vs. Caleb Konley.

-KC Quinn vs. Brandi Rhodes.

-The debuting Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid vs. Eli Drake and Tyrus.

-Sienna vs. Rachael Ellering.

-Also appearing are Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, Bruce Prichard, Dutch Mantel, Rosemary, Cody Rhodes, EC3 and more.

