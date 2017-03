The following press release was given to WrestleZone earlier today in regards to One Night Only With The Kliq during WrestleMania weekend featuring Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman. DATE & TIME: Saturday, April 1, 2017 @ 3:00PM EDT LOCATION: Hyatt Regency Orlando 9801 International Drive SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: 3:00 – 4:30pm Professional Individual Photo-Ops with KLIQ for Tiers 1 & 2 5:00 – 6:30pm One Night Only Q&A with the KLIQ 7:00 – 7:30pm Tier 1 attendees take a Limo Ride with the KLIQ URL TO PURCHASE TICKETS: https://www.showclix.com/event/one-night-only-with-the-kliq TICKET OPTIONS: ================================== TIER 1 ==================================  LIMITED TO 20 ATTENDEES ($999 each)  30-MINUTE LIMO RIDE  GROUP PHOTO IN FRONT OF THE LIMO  FRONT OF THE LINE PRIVILEGES TO INDIVIDUAL PROFESSIONAL PHOTO OP with the KLIQ  FRONT ROW SEATING TO Q&A  1 Limited Edition 18″x24″ Kliq poster presigned by all 4 members.  Ability to have one additional item of your own choosing signed by all 4 members ================================== TIER 2 ==================================  LIMITED TO 430 ATTENDEES ($299 each)  Premium seating at Q&A (Rows 1-6)  INDIVIDUAL PROFESSIONAL PHOTO OP with the KLIQ  1 Limited Edition 18″x24″ Kliq poster presigned by all 4 members. ================================== TIER 3 ==================================  LIMITED TO 320 ATTENDEES ($159 each)  General Admission entry for Q&A  1 Limited Edition 18″x24″ Kliq poster presigned by all 4 members. ================================== TIER 4 ==================================  LIMITED TO 100 ATTENDEES ($59 each)  General Admission entry for Q&A Related: Official One Night Only w/ The Kliq Details For WrestleCon