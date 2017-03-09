TMZ cameras recently caught up with new Ring of Honor star Matt Hardy, and during the brief, in-character interview, Hardy spoke out about his current pro wrestling status. Hardy revealed that while he is able to go anywhere, he is currently with the “honorable ring”, meaning Ring of Honor. When asked if he would be at WrestleMania 33, he said that anything is possible. Hardy added the following with regards to a possible WWE return: “I have spoken with people from Meekmahan’s [Vince McMahon] show, I have spoken with people from New Japan Wrestling, I have spoken with people in Mexico, I have spoken with people across the globe. Meekmahan, you are on Vanguard One’s radar. We are watching you very, very closely, I have Vanguard One monitoring you 24/7. Meekmahan, if you ever try anything shady on my broken brilliance, I would be the first man to delete you!” Read Also: More on The Hardys and Bully Ray at ROH PPV