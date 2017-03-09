TMZ cameras recently caught up with new Ring of Honor star Matt Hardy, and during the brief, in-character interview, Hardy spoke out about his current pro wrestling status.
Hardy revealed that while he is able to go anywhere, he is currently with the “honorable ring”, meaning Ring of Honor. When asked if he would be at WrestleMania 33, he said that anything is possible. Hardy added the following with regards to a possible WWE return:
