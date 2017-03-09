Paul Heyman Hypes Lesnar vs Owens at WWE MSG (Video), WWE Signs Lucha Underground Talent, New WWE Network Collections Added

WWE Signs Current Lucha Underground Talent

According to The Wrestling Observer WWE has signed Stardom’s Kairi Hojo to a three-year contract.

Hojo appeared on the current season of Lucha Underground alongside Io Shirai and Mayu Iwatani. The Observer added that Shinsuke Nakamura had been urging Hojo to sign with WWE, however she turned down an offer from the company months ago in favor of remaining with Stardom. She later changed her mind and decided to an accept an offer from WWE, leaving Stardom feeling somewhat mislead by Hojo.

New WWE Network Collections Added

WWE Network has added new collections on Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania, new content from 2010 and 2011 featuring Shawn Michaels vs Rey Mysterio for the first time ever on Smackdown, and the “WrestleMania Monday” special looking at the memorable Raw episodes after WrestleMania.

Heyman Hypes Lesnar vs Owens at WWE MSG

Paul Heyman has released the following video hyping Brock Lesnar vs Kevin Owens at this Sunday’s WWE Live Event at MSG in NYC: