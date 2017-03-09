Eric Bischoff & Teddy Long Recall Their Rivalry As WWE GMs; Bischoff Tells Teddy He Wants A Rematch!



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff's podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released yesterday and features soon to be WWE Hall of Famer and fellow former WWE GM, Teddy Long! A brand new episode will be released next Wednesday and as announced at the end of this week's show his guest will be WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels! You can find some of Eric and Teddy's comments from the latest episode transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes EB: Here we are. We worked together in WCW. You go off to WWE I wind up running WCW for a short period of time and then we come full circle. We're both working in WWE. You're the GM of Smackdown. I'm the GM of RAW. How cool is that? You talk about full circle and that's some pretty cool full circle stuff right there. (Laughs) That's great. TL: I thought it was absolutely great. Here we are. Back together again and we have this big feud against each other. I thought it was great and I thought it came across great with all the people. Everybody was buzzing about it. Teddy Long and Eric Bischoff… who's going to be the man? Who's going to run everything? I thought it was absolutely great. I ended up working with you and then we ended up having a match at, I think, Survivor Series. Yes? EB: Yeah and I think you beat me. If I remember right. TL: Yes! (laughs) EB: I want a rematch! TL: With the help of The Boogeyman! EB: That's right! I forgot all about that!

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including: Rick Rude being announced as the latest member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017

The full story behind Rick’s infamous jump from WWF to WCW during the Monday Night War

Goldberg as the new WWE Universal Champion

The reaction from hardcore wrestling fans about his win

The Undertaker’s return and pairing with Roman Reigns for WrestleMania

The Hardy Boys’ recent ROH Tag Team Title win

More… Eric then welcomes his guest for this week soon to be WWE Hall of Famer and fellow former WWE GM, Teddy Long! During his appearance the two discuss: Teddy starting out as a referee

Eric’s nerve-wracking experience as a ref in WWE

Dusty Rhodes relationship with Teddy

How Teddy got in to being a pro wrestling manager

Teddy sitting in on production meetings with Dusty Rhodes

Why Dusty Rhodes trusted Teddy

Teddy getting fired from WCW

Working with Eric as a broadcaster for international shows in WCW

Jim Ross hiring Teddy in 1998 as a referee

How Vince McMahon made a man out of Teddy Long

Who at WWE Teddy really enjoyed working with

Teddy getting kidnapped by The Undertaker

Their feud as rival GMs and their match together

Teddy’s reaction to going in to the WWE Hall of Fame

Who Teddy’s One Bad Cat is

A funny story about Road Warrior Hawk

Something we don’t know about Teddy

More… Today’s show then wraps up with the latest #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below:

