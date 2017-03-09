Rich Swann and WWE PC Coach Reenact Austin – Hart Confrontation, Miz on “My Son is a WWE Superstar”, New Owl Logo Impact Merch (Videos)

Nick Paglino
Rich Swann & WWE PC Coach Reenact Austin – Hart Confrontation

WWE has released the following video, featuring Rich Swann and WWE PC coach Sean Hayes reenacting the classic Bret Hart – Steve Austin confrontation:

New Owl Logo Impact Merch

Below is a new video from Don West selling new Impact Wrestling merchandise featuring the Anthem Owl logo:

Miz on “My Son is a WWE Superstar”

The Miz’s mom reveals that “her Michael” can do no wrong, while his dad explains how he overcame expectations, in WWE’s digital series My Son is a WWE Superstar:

