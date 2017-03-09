Mojo Rawley Talks His WWE Singles Shot with Zack Ryder Injured, His In-Ring Style, Says Rob Gronkowski is Dying to Get in a WWE Ring (Videos)

WWE Smackdown Live star Mojo Rawley was the guest on this week’s WWE Off the Top Rope segment on ESPN, hosted by Jonathan Coachman. Coach started off by asking Rawley about the difference between football and pro wrestling, and Rawley noted the biggest difference is there is no off-season in WWE. He said it’s a constant grind, and you have to be very careful in how you take care of your body so you can sustain the WWE schedule. On the subject of Rawley’s friend and New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, Rawley said Gronk is dying to get in the ring, and they have been talking about Gronk in WWE for a long time now, but they are planning it very carefully. Rawley teased with his tag team partner Zack Ryder being injured and WrestleMania right around the corner, Rawley might need to call on Gronk. On Zack Ryder’s injury and Rawley currently getting a singles shot, Rawley praised Ryder for all of his help, and said he can’t thank Ryder enough. Rawley added the two of them were just stating to gain some momentum when Ryder went down with an injury, but now it’s all about Rawley, and he is going to turn it up and grind harder than he ever has to capitalize on this singles opportunity. Regarding his wide-open persona, Rawley admitted some people will love him and some will hate him, but that’s how he does it. You can check out Rawley’s entire appearance in the videos below: