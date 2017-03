WrestleZone Radio presents another brand new episode of NXT Rebellion! Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes Host Jamie Campbell is joined by Adam Serwa of Austin-based promotion Party World Rasslin’! They talk about the NXT big picture as we head to Takeover: Orlando, and more, including: Why Asuka vs. Ember Moon is the most anticipated match of Wrestlemania weekend

Whether or not the Billy Kaye neck injury angle was in poor taste

Why the WWE isn’t telling Goldberg’s story properly to new fans

Does Tye Dillinger need to change his Perfect 10 moniker?

Remembering WCW’s BattleBowl

