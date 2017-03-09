Billie Kay Provides Update on Her Neck After NXT, Kurt Angle on Wrestling in Front of Detroit Fans, Big Show’s Celebrity Training Partners

Kurt Angle on Wrestling in Front of Detroit Fans As noted, DetroitNews.com has published an article on WWE Raw returning to Joe Louis Arena this Monday for the final time, as the arena is closing after this year’s hockey season. The article features quotes from WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Big Cass and 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who debuted at The Joe in a match against Shawn Stasiak at the 1999 Survivor Series. Angle had the following to say on performing at The Joe: “It was nerve-wracking, because a Detroit crowd is one of the most passionate crowds. They can be your best friend or they can be your worst enemy. Once I earned their respect, they turned it around. The one thing about them in Detroit is they know talent when they see it. If you prove to them that you’re that good, they’re going to appreciate it. They’re some of the smartest fans in the world. I’ve only been to three arenas that are like that: Madison Square Garden, the one in Baltimore and Joe Louis Arena. That’s what I remember most, is seeing 5,000 fans still out there an hour after a show just to say ‘hi’ to Kurt Angle, who’s going to be leaving in 10 seconds. But they’re still out there because that’s how much they care.” Big Show’s Celebrity Training Partners WWE star Big Show has some heavy hitting celebrity trainers as he prepares for WrestleMania 33. As seen below, Show has been working out with MLB star Alex Rodriguez, NFL star Russell Okung, singer Lenny Kravitz and celebrity fitness trainer Dodd Romero: It’s @WrestleMania Season! #TrainingPartners @LennyKravitz @Arod @RussellOkung #DoddRomero pic.twitter.com/KXUtwMiUwr — Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) March 9, 2017 Billie Kay Provides Update on Her Neck After NXT After she appeared to have suffered some type of neck injury on WWE NXT this week, Billie Kay posted the following update on Twitter: Just an update, I’m ok. I tweaked my neck pretty bad but I’ll be fine. As much as I DISLIKE @WWEEmberMoon , the Eclipse is no joke https://t.co/K0oCBHe91J — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) March 9, 2017