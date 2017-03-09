Matt Hardy Comments On Manhattan Mayhem Appearance, Keeping It Under Wraps, Thoughts On Roppongi Vice / Briscoes

Ring Of Honor posted a new exclusive interview with new ROH Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy; you can read a few excerpts below: Matt Hardy comments on appearing at Manhattan Mayhem to challenge The Young Bucks even though they will compete against each other at Supercard of Honor: It was just the time. I told Vanguard 1 the Seven Deities have said it is time to teleport to the honorable ring and procure the ROH Tag Team Titles of the World. It was not my decision; it was something bigger than me. The day of deletion had arrived for the Bucks of Youth. We just had to follow through with the action we were mandated. Hardy comments on being able to surprise fans today with so much information being leaked on social media: The most important thing in the professional wrestling industry in this day and age of technology and the Internet and social media is to be able to make wrestling unpredictable. We were very happy we were able to do that, and it’s one of the things I take a lot of pride in, along with my universe. I do all that I can to surprise people and make things unpredictable because that is what makes wrestling fun. Matt Hardy may be dysfunctional, but you can’t spell dysfunctional without fun. My goal in the professional wrestling industry is to put fun into the dysfunctionality of it. Matt comments on Roppongi Vice, who The Hardys face at the 15th Anniversary show, and the Briscoes, who they meet the next night: I am very, very familiar with Roppongi Vice. I’ve had Vanguard 1 do many, many reports on them. I know they are a very established and “ovah” tag team in the New Wrestling in Japan. They are two very talented individuals who can wrestle, they can fight and they can also be spot monkeys themselves. They have the complete package. Matt’s thoughts on Jay and Mark Briscoe: These guys [The Briscoes] are very tough. They are very in-your-face, throwing powerful strikes and blows. They are very, very tough for being mortal men. I know Jay Briscoe has a very, very old soul. His brilliance has not been unlocked, but he definitely has an old soul. So when we face these guys it will actually be two true sets of blood brothers facing one another, so we are very excited about this contest.