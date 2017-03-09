Backstage News On Why Bully Ray Didn’t Sign With Impact Wrestling, WWE Relives Goldberg’s WCW Handicap Match History (Videos)

Bully Ray PWInsider.com is reporting Bully Ray did not return to Impact Wrestling due to being at odds over creative plans for him. It was previously reported that Bully Ray was penciled in for a main event role if he did return to Impact, but once they could not agree to terms, Impact instead went to sign Alberto El Patron to a deal. PWInsider.com also mentioned that a source said if Bully did return to Impact, it was believed that Velvet Sky (Bully’s real life girlfriend) also would have returned to the company. Related: Bully Ray Talks Criticism of His Last Run in WWE, What He Hopes to Accomplish in Ring of Honor, Surprising Wrestling Fans and More Who’s Next? The following videos feature Goldberg in several handicap matches from WCW against Lance Storm and Elix Skipper, The Harris Brothers and Kronik: