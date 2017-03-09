Impact Wrestling Star Reportedly Voices Frustrations Over New Changes, Digs At Past TNA Employees

PWInsider.com is reporting a number of wrestlers were upset about tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling featuring comments knocking the ‘old’ TNA, feeling like it insulted the roster too. Eli Drake was said to have confronted Jeff Jarrett about this; it was not something described as an ugly situation, but rather Drake and Jarrett had a discussion about it, and Drake voiced his concerns about the roster being frustrated with some of the new changes. It was noted that there were talents who felt the digs at the previous higher-ups reflected on the talent and everyone working there as well, who continued to work hard despite not knowing what the state of the company was last year. PWInsider.com was told Drake spoke with both Jarrett and Bruce Prichard; the comments that will be seen on tonight’s show were aimed at Dixie Carter specifically.