Backstage News On Current Plans For Goldberg / Lesnar At Wrestlemania 33, Brie Bella Reveals Her Baby’s Name (Video)

Wrestlemania 33 According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, plans for Wrestlemania 33 have only seen minor changes recently, but the Goldberg versus Brock Lesnar Universal Championship match has been penciled in as the last match of the night from the start. Unless WWE does change course, Brock Lesnar is slated to win the title; the reason Goldberg had such a dominant showing at Survivor Series (and the Royal Rumble) was so the end of the feud would see Lesnar finally go over. It was noted that Goldberg's contract expires after Wrestlemania, but they could always sign him for a longer stretch, and this this title match likely won't be a long one based on Goldberg's last two. Baby Birdie Brie Bella recently revealed 'Birdie Joe Danielson' is the name of her and Daniel Bryan's soon to be born daughter. Brie told E! News that Joe was after her grandfather, and Birdy was because Bryan wanted to continue a family tradition of having 'B' names. They both saw Birdy and loved it; Brie said some other names considered were Branch, Brynn, Bryaden and Bridget.