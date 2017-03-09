Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Date Confirmed, Kazarian Confirms Album Release Date, Watch WCPW Exit Wounds (Full Show)

Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling confirmed on air tonight that the Slammiversary 2017 pay-per-view would take place on July 2nd.
It was noted last week that Impact will be taping at Universal Studios in July, hosting tapings starting on the 2nd through the 6th.
Vex Temper
Kazarian recently noted his band Vex Temper’s new single ‘Brass Knuckle Justice’ is available now on iTunes, and the band’s new album will be released on April 7th.
WhatCulture Pro Wrestling
The following video features the full WCPW Exit Wounds event from Newcastle upon Tyne, featuring the following matches:
WCPW Championship
WCPW Internet Championship
Martin Kirby vs BT Gunn
Best Of Seven Series
ROH Guest Match
Marty Scurll vs David Starr
