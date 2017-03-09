Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Date Confirmed, Kazarian Confirms Album Release Date, Watch WCPW Exit Wounds (Full Show)

Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling confirmed on air tonight that the Slammiversary 2017 pay-per-view would take place on July 2nd.

It was noted last week that Impact will be taping at Universal Studios in July, hosting tapings starting on the 2nd through the 6th.

Celebrating our 15th Anniversary at #Slammiversary! LIVE on PPV at July 2nd!#IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/1Ebbnwhd3e — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 10, 2017

Vex Temper

Kazarian recently noted his band Vex Temper’s new single ‘Brass Knuckle Justice’ is available now on iTunes, and the band’s new album will be released on April 7th.

WhatCulture Pro Wrestling

The following video features the full WCPW Exit Wounds event from Newcastle upon Tyne, featuring the following matches:

WCPW Championship

Drew Galloway (c) vs Will Ospreay

WCPW Internet Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs Liam Slater

Martin Kirby vs BT Gunn

Best Of Seven Series

Primate vs Rampage

ROH Guest Match

Delirious vs Silas Young

Marty Scurll vs David Starr