Figure Friday: WWE Hall Of Fame Edge (Photos)

Welcome to Figure Friday! Today we take a look at the “Rated R Superstar” himself, Edge, in the new Target Exclusive WWE Hall of Fame Elite series! Thanks to the 400+ people who voted this past weekend on my personal Twitter, I appreciate it! Look for another poll this weekend for next week’s review! Before we get started I just want to say that this figure is probably one of Edge’s best Elite figures in a very long time. It’s great to see him in the line again, too!

Let’s take a look at him in the packaging. As you can see he comes in the typical Elite style packaging; however, this set is Hall of Fame themed meaning only those inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame can be in this series. This is Edge’s first figure in this series, too. I really like the look of the packaging as the blue and gold theme really sticks out, especially at the store. It just pops on display if you keep them mint in the box. You can see Edge in the box with his coat behind him. Not to mention it says “Class of 2012” and has a mini bio about him on the back discussing some of his career highlights. Also in this set are King Booker, Jerry Lawler and Sting.

Once you remove Edge from the packaging you can see the amount of detail just gleaming from this figure, which is probably why I really like it. Mattel chose a really cool attire of his from his later years and the detail on it is just awesome. From the camo design to the “Rated R Superstar” logos on the sides, it’s great. His tattoos are pretty detailed as well, not to mention the logos and stripes on his boots. The attire just really pops on this figure and I have to say Mattel knocked it out of the park.

Looking at his head sculpt I feel this is one of Edge’s best scans from Mattel. It looks just like him. The facial hair really makes it pop. I guess my complaint would be his hair. I’m not a huge fan of how it’s colored but you can see the different highlight details in it to make it look less flat if that makes sense. Moving on to his coat, it’s made out of a thin rubber material to make it easier to get on and off of the figure. On his old figures the coat would be impossible as the plastic/rubber was so thick it was really challenging. This coat is a lot easier; however, it is still a bit challenging so be patient when adding/removing it from him. The detail on it is great, don’t get me wrong, but it’s really just a display piece as you can’t pose him in the jacket, such as if you wanted to recreate his entrance.

Overall, I’d say it’s a really nice Edge figure with Elite articulation. If you missed out on any Edge figures or are just late to the collecting game this will probably be your only chance to obtain one for quite some time. My only complaints if I had to pick any would be his coat and hair color otherwise it’s such a nice figure of him. As said earlier you can only obtain this figure at Target stores as this Hall of Fame series is just starting to hit shelves. To make it easier to track down use this item number (DCPI code in Target’s system), 087-06-2061, to help you track it down by giving it to an employee or typing it into their scanners in the store. Use the Brickseek website to see if your stores have it in stock. Just be wary this code applies to every WWE Hall of Fame figure, not Edge or this series specifically. Happy hunting!

