Impact Wrestling Crowns A New World Heavyweight Champion After Controversial Main Event, See What Happened After The Show (Video)

Alberto El Patron is the new Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Bobby Lashley in controversial fashion on tonight’s show.

Alberto, who made his debut for the company tonight, won after a second referee counted the pinfall. The closing moments of the match saw Lashley accidentally clothesline the assigned referee, and the two continued to fight. Lashley ended up bringing the title in the ring after he hit a spinebuster, but Alberto superkicked him and hit Lashley in the face with the title to win the match.

Related: Impact Wrestling Results (3/9): Lashley vs. El Patron, The Hardy’s Gone? Make Impact Great Again

It initially looked like the decision would stand as called, but both referees and Bruce Prichard were debating the match finish, which continued off air as seen in the video below:

Wait, there seems to be some controversy over the win. Do we have a new Champ? More to come… pic.twitter.com/5utpucYs3s — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 10, 2017