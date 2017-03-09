The Hardys Written Off Of Impact Wrestling, Should Ember Moon’s Eclipse Be Banned?

Impact Wrestling

Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling addressed the Tag Team Championship situation, as The Hardys were still champions after deciding not to re-sign with the company.

Tonight’s show saw The Hardys written off of television, and the Decay ended up becoming the de facto champions after a teleportation gone wrong. The Hardys were shown using Vanguard 1 to teleport to their Expedition of Gold, then The Decay were shown holding the Impact Wrestling Tag Team titles. Abyss looked and claimed “it worked” and Rosemary declared the Hardys had been deleted.

NXT

WWE.com has a new article and poll asking fans if Ember Moon’s Eclipse should be banned, a debate coming after Billie Kay was apparently injured after taking the move on NXT.

As noted earlier, Kay eventually said she was fine on Twitter, but she later agreed with Peyton Royce, saying the move should be banned. Currently, 83% of fans say no, the move should not be banned, and Billie and Peyton knew what they were getting into.