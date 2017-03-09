Why Braun Strowman Didn’t Look Weak Against Undertaker, Magic Of Miz/Maryse vs Cena/Nikki

On the latest episode of “Wrestling Reality” presented by TicketKing.net—former WCW announcer Mark Madden joined the show. Here’s some highlights of my thoughts on topics and then Madden’s with transcription courtesy of @PeterBahi:
Open of show talking Braun Strowman backing away from The Undertaker:
This topic continues talking about looking at the big picture of what could be going on.
The unspoken agreement in the Cena/Nikki vs Miz/Maryse match:
At 38:30 in podcast, Mark Madden joins the show presented by Tootsie’s Diner in Corapolis, PA.
The podcast is presented by TicketKing.net where you can get 15% off WWE tickets using LABARFAN.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?