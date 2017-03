Mario Bokara The “Croation Sensation” Mario Bokara, who has worked for WrestlePro and recently appeared on Impact Wrestling, spoke with Prvi.tv of Croatia; you can read a few highlights below: Mario Bokara talks about getting the call to appear at last week’s Impact Wrestling tapings: I got a phone call on February 22nd from Impact Wrestling about an opportunity to work and be in Orlando, Florida a week later, from March 2nd to the 5th. It was a chance to be seen and perform on a national and global scale and I was not going to let that opportunity pass me by. It was an opportunity for everything I have ever worked for throughout my whole life. It’s a phone call that you are waiting for a long time, and sometimes you never receive it. It was a chance for all the hard work to pay off. It was pretty much like an interview for a job to sign a contract with a main stream major wrestling promotion in the United States, to be seen on national tv. A chance to make my family proud, my wrestling promotion, and to represent Croatia in the professional wrestling world.