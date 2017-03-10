Ring of Honor celebrates fifteen incredible years in the pro wrestling industry tonight, live on pay-per-view from Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will see a man who has been at the forefront of ROH since the very first show, Christopher Daniels, finally getting his shot at the world title that has alluded him his entire career, taking on the only three-time ROH World Champion in history and the western leader of Bullet Club, Adam Cole. And after Broken Matt Hardy and Brother Nero shocked everyone by taking the ROH World Tag Team Championships from the Young Bucks this past week in an unadvertised bout, the two teams will join New Japan Pro Wrestling stars Roppongi Vice in a brutal Las Vegas Street Fight for the titles. The show kicks off at 9:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. CT / 6:00 p.m. PST. Wrestlezone will have complete live coverage of the entire event, with our coverage page and discussion area going live one hour prior to the start of the show. As always there is a multitude of ways you can watch tonight’s Ring of Honor event. It is being offered via traditional pay-per-view through your cable provider, live on internet pay-per-view through ROHWrestling.com, and through the FITE mobile app, which has support for Apple, Android, XBox, Chromecast, Roku, casting to all Smart TV devices, and on desktops through FITE.tv. ROH 15th Anniversary

March 10, 2017

Las Vegas, NV ROH World Championship

Adam Cole (c) vs. Christopher Daniels Street Fight for the ROH Tag Team Championships

The Hardyz (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice ROH World TV Championship

Marty Scurll (c) vs. Lio Rush ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Championships

The Kingdom (c) vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish Bully Ray & The Briscoes vs. War Machine & Davey Boy Smith Jr. ROH TV Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Kazarian vs. Hangman Page vs. Chris Sabin vs. Punisher Martinez vs. Cheeseburger vs. Silas Young