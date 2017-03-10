Ring of Honor celebrates fifteen incredible years in the pro wrestling industry tonight, live on pay-per-view from Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will see a man who has been at the forefront of ROH since the very first show, Christopher Daniels, finally getting his shot at the world title that has alluded him his entire career, taking on the only three-time ROH World Champion in history and the western leader of Bullet Club, Adam Cole. And after Broken Matt Hardy and Brother Nero shocked everyone by taking the ROH World Tag Team Championships from the Young Bucks this past week in an unadvertised bout, the two teams will join New Japan Pro Wrestling stars Roppongi Vice in a brutal Las Vegas Street Fight for the titles.
The show kicks off at 9:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. CT / 6:00 p.m. PST. Wrestlezone will have complete live coverage of the entire event, with our coverage page and discussion area going live one hour prior to the start of the show.
As always there is a multitude of ways you can watch tonight’s Ring of Honor event. It is being offered via traditional pay-per-view through your cable provider, live on internet pay-per-view through ROHWrestling.com, and through the FITE mobile app, which has support for Apple, Android, XBox, Chromecast, Roku, casting to all Smart TV devices, and on desktops through FITE.tv.
ROH 15th Anniversary
ROH World Championship
Street Fight for the ROH Tag Team Championships
ROH World TV Championship
ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Championships
Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish
Bully Ray & The Briscoes vs. War Machine & Davey Boy Smith Jr.
ROH TV Championship #1 Contender’s Match
adam colebullet clubbully raychristopher danielsJeff HardyMatt HardynjpwRing of Honorthe young bucks