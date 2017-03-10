Nakamura On Wanting To Wrestle At WrestleMania, WWE Announcer & NXT Star Celebrate Birthdays Today

Nakamura On Wanting To Wrestle At WrestleMania

Former WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was recently interviewed by The Orlando Sentinel and when asked about a possible transition from WWE NXT up to the main roster at WrestleMania 33 he had the following to say:

“I hope. I hope. I want to go to the next [level],” Nakamura said, after a long 15-second pause. “If I can wrestle at WrestleMania, that’s going to be awesome. I… really… want… WrestleMania… I want to wrestle at the biggest wrestling show on the Earth.”

You can read the full article with comments from Nakamura about his time in NXT, “strong style” and more by clicking HERE.

Related: Finn Balor Comes To The Aid Of Shinsuke Nakamura At NXT Tapings (Video)

WWE Announcer & NXT Star Celebrate Birthdays Today

Today is the 23rd birthday of WWE backstage interviewer JoJo and 31st birthday of NXT Superstar Judas Devlin.

Happy birthday to you both!