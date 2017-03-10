Nakamura On Wanting To Wrestle At WrestleMania, WWE Announcer & NXT Star Celebrate Birthdays Today

Nakamura On Wanting To Wrestle At WrestleMania
Former WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was recently interviewed by The Orlando Sentinel and when asked about a possible transition from WWE NXT up to the main roster at WrestleMania 33 he had the following to say:
WWE Announcer & NXT Star Celebrate Birthdays Today
Today is the 23rd birthday of WWE backstage interviewer JoJo and 31st birthday of NXT Superstar Judas Devlin.
Happy birthday to you both!
